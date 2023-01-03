David S. Brown brings Brews and Barrels to Owings Mills

Owings Mills-based real estate company David S. Brown Enterprises LTD on Tuesday announced it will open a Brews and Barrels Bourbon Bar & Grill location in early January in the Brookside Commons Shopping Center in Owings Mills.

The restaurant will be located at 9433 Common Brook Road, the former home of Artful Gourmet Bistro.

Brews & Barrels opened its first location in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands neighborhood in February 2020. This will be the restaurants’ second location in Maryland.

Brews and Barrels offers a selection of whiskey, craft beers from the U.S. and globally as well as spirits. The menu brings steak, burgers, salads, sandwiches and more.

The restaurant group also owns Creek Lodge Bar & Grill in Rockville and Vine Alley, also located in the Kentlands.

Brookside Commons is located a mile west of Interstate 795 via Owings Mills Boulevard and Lakeside Boulevard where approximately 22,100 consumers pass the site on a daily basis. This is a mixed use development, with several restaurants and businesses.