FEATURED MOVER | Eric Allen, Greenberg Gibbons

Eric Allen was named senior vice president, director of construction & development at Greenberg Gibbons.

Allen will plan and oversee construction of major ground-up and redevelopment projects from initial planning through final delivery. He will work closely with Greenberg Gibbons President Eric Walter to assess and maximize development opportunities and improve the company’s construction processes and financial performance using innovative methodologies.

He has more than 30 years of experience overseeing development and construction management projects ranging from $20 million to $300 million. Most recently, he served as the vice president of construction for Starwood Retail Partners, the fifth largest owner of regional malls in the U.S., leading multiple high-profile mall redevelopments and master planned communities.

Prior to that, he was with Simon Property Group, overseeing development activities for the West Coast portfolio of one of the country’s largest real estate investment trusts (REIT) and shopping mall operators.

Earlier in his career, he served as senior director of construction and development for Tanger Outlets, director of construction for A&R Development and as a senior project manager for Whiting-Turner Contracting Company in Baltimore.

ABOUT ERIC ALLEN

Resides in:

Currently Chicago and relocating to the Towson area

Education:

Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Lehigh University

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I have the privilege of living out the saying – the best career is when you get paid to do something you love. There was a time I thought getting paid to race cars or sailboats would be my dream, but with age and experience I’ve come to realize that those activities are best left as hobbies.

Favorite vacation:

A few years ago, we ventured out to western South Dakota to visit the Badlands, the Black Hills and the Wind Cave among others. Being able to explore these unique and amazing areas without the normal guardrails and restrictions made the experience that much more immersive.

When I want to relax, … :

I enjoy activities that involve intense focus and adrenaline like mountain biking, sailing and competitive driving. It sounds counterintuitive, but the all-consuming nature of pushing myself outside my comfort zone provides a complete escape from day-to-day stress.

Favorite book:

“The Wild Blue,” by Stephen Ambrose. In addition to my enjoyment of historical fiction, it provided a small window into my grandfather’s experience in World War II.

Favorite quotation:

“I find talented people who fit my organization and then look for ways to use them.” – Sam Zell