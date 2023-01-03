Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless Inc. (MCCH) Tuesday announced a $500,000 donation from Rockville-based TISTA Science & Technology Corp. to help veterans transition from unsafe and unstable street life to permanent housing and reengage with treatment services.

The partnership and donation will be celebrated Jan. 12 at 1:30 p.m. at TISTA’s headquarters at 1201 Seven Locks Road. CEOs Joe Rhodes and Susie Sinclair-Smith will be joined by key leaders and elected officials who recognize the significant impact of collaboration between government, corporate and nonprofit entities.

MCCH is the largest homeless service provider exclusively focused on ending homelessness in Montgomery County. The county was one of the first four communities in the nation to end Veteran homelessness by reaching functional zero for the population through the Zero 2016 Campaign that MCCH co-led and managed. MCCH helps Veterans through our VA Safe Havens emergency shelter program and our Operation Homecoming permanent supportive housing program.

Building upon the success of our original Safe Havens program, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, awarded MCCH funding in 2014 to provide Safe Havens emergency housing for veterans experiencing homelessness.

MCCH serves men and women older than 55 with severe mental illness each year in three Safe Havens residences located in Montgomery County.