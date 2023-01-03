Moose Brown | MAGA and WMGA

David “Moose” Brown was named executive director of the Middle Atlantic Golf Association (MAGA) and the Washington Metropolitan Golf Association (WMGA).

Brown will run the daily operations of both organizations, which includes managing and overseeing tournaments and events, driving new membership, and working with the boards of directors on strategic direction. Brown will oversee close to 70 volunteers and report to the boards of each organization.

Brown succeeds Michael Cumberpatch who is retiring. He had been executive director of both organizations since 2015 and will continue as a volunteer.

A native Baltimorean, Brown was president of the Maryland State Golf Association in 2021 and a board member for nine years. He was also chairman of the Tournament and Competitions Committee and Budget and Executive Committee.

A four-year starter on the University of Akron’s golf team, Brown qualified for six U.S. Golf Association events that included the U.S. Junior in 1985, U.S. Amateur in 1987, U.S. Open in 1993 and the U.S. Mid-Amateur in 2004 and 2005. Brown was Maryland’s captain for the 2005 State Team Matches. He won the Maryland State Golf Association Mid-Amateur in 2003.

He has been working in business development at Advanced Packaging Inc. in Baltimore for the past 17 ½ years. He resides in Towson with his wife and daughter.