Sam Weisbaum | Kramon & Graham

Sam Weisbaum, a transactions attorney with Kramon & Graham, was elected to the boards of B’More Clubhouse and Habonim Dror Camp Moshava.

A member of Kramon & Graham’s Transactional and Real Estate practices, Sam represents clients in matters involving restructurings, mergers and acquisitions, asset transfers, purchase and sale transactions, commercial contract negotiation and internal corporate governance.

He assists closely held business and nonprofit entities with corporate planning and business structuring matters. Sam also represents clients in all aspects of commercial real estate transactions including, acquisition and disposition of single assets and portfolios, construction financing and restructuring, leasing on behalf of landlords and tenants, joint ventures, and land use and development.

Clubhouse is a local nonprofit organization that works to destigmatize mental illness and helps adults with mental illness to lead meaningful and productive lives. Camp Moshava is one of seven nonprofit Habonim Dror camps in North America. Among Habonim Dror’s core values are cooperation, shared labor, social justice and self-actualization.