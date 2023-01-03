Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

January 3, 2023

Snee, Lutche & Helmlinger, P.A. is hiring!
Avoid the commute to Downtown or Towson
and work locally!

ATTORNEY

SLH is interested in growing our firm. We would like to welcome two seasoned litigators with 5+ years of experience and a book of business.

New entry level attorney hire may also be considered.
Competitive salary.

There is no better location than SLH Main Street Bel Air!

Free onsite parking provided.

Email resume to [email protected] No phone calls please.

