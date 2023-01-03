Taylor B. Scott | Kramon & Graham

Taylor B. Scott, a commercial litigation attorney with Kramon & Graham, joined the Be.Org Board of Directors.

A member of Kramon & Graham’s nationally recognized litigation practice, Scott represents individuals and businesses in commercial disputes, employment issues, and tort defense in federal and state courts. Taylor earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law where she became an alumni board member earlier this year

The Be.Org is a nonprofit organization offering STEM, social-emotional development and college and career readiness programs to youth living in the Baltimore area.