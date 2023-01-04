GBC hands out annual Bridging the Gap Achievement Awards

The Greater Baltimore Committee awarded its annual Bridging the Gap Achievement Awards Nov. 17 during a ceremony at Morgan State University.

The awards are issued annually to recognize exceptional majority, minority and women-owned businesses and executives who nurture the development of minority and women-owned businesses in greater Baltimore and statewide.

The GBC recognized 19 businesses and executives in the following categories: Successful Minority- or Women-Owned Business, Diversity in Leadership, Innovative Partnership or Strategic Alliance, Community Impact and Mentorship.

In addition this year, the GBC selected Maryland House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones as the recipient of the 2022 Elijah E. Cummings Diversity in Leadership Award, presented to an individual or organization who has consistently demonstrated support for small, minority and/or women-owned businesses and has worked tirelessly with them to achieve success, business growth and development.

This year’s awards program received 39 nominations.

To submit photos for a future Business Album, email Assistant Editor Sean Wallace at [email protected]