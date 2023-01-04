Geoffrey W. Washington | Rifkin Weiner

Geoffrey W. Washington, Esq. has joined the Baltimore office of Rifkin Weiner Livingston LLC.

Washington has more than 25 years of courtroom experience, including in the areas of business and commercial litigation, shareholder/partner disputes and business separations, estates and trusts litigation, intellectual property/employment covenants litigation, and zoning matters.

He was recently a member at the law firm of Adelberg, Rudow, Dorf & Hendler, LLC. For a decade, Geof served on the Baltimore City Board of Municipal and Zoning Appeals, serving as Chair for eight years. Since 2018, when he was appointed by Senate President Bill Ferguson, Geof has served as Chairman of the Board of the South Baltimore Gateway Partnership, where he volunteers his time and efforts.

He will be practicing in the firm’s Complex Civil and Commercial Litigation practice group, co-chaired by Arnold M. Weiner and M. Celeste Bruce and in the firm’s Business and Commercial Transactions practice group, co-chaired by managing partner Alan M. Rifkin and Jamie E. Katz.