Hyatt Commercial to sell downtown Annapolis office building

151 West Street LLC, an affiliate of commercial real estate development company Moore & Associates, has selected Annapolis-based Hyatt Commercial to sell one of its properties, a fully leased Class ‘A’ office building in downtown Annapolis.

The property is 100% leased and located in Maryland’s capital city within steps of the Maryland State House and U.S. Naval Academy. The building features a tenant mix of international, state and local organizations and offers on-site parking in addition to an adjacent 122-space public parking garage.

Hyatt Commercial President Justin Mullen, Vice Presidents John Gallagher and Cecil Cummins and Associates Shane Denman and Erik Pinkett will serve as exclusive advisers to the seller.