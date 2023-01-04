Kayleigh T. Keilty and Jordan D. Rosenfeld | Saul Ewing

Kayleigh T. Keilty and Jordan D. Rosenfeld were elected to partner in the Baltimore office of Saul Ewing LLP.

Keilty is a member of the Litigation Department. She assists both businesses and individuals with civil litigation, including commercial disputes, complex insurance coverage and premises liability. She has also participated in more than 200 alternative dispute resolution cases as an attorney advocate. She serves as a board member of Brigance Brigade Foundation and as a field advocate for the ALS Association, DC/MD/VA Chapter. In 2022, she was a recipient of The Daily Record’s Generation J.D. Award, and she has been named to “The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch” for commercial litigation and insurance law for the last three years.

Rosenfeld is a member of the Litigation Department. He assists clients with complex commercial litigation, particularly in disputes involving real estate development and projects built through public-private partnerships. He also represents colleges and universities, Fortune 100 companies, small businesses, and individuals in various litigation matters. Rosenfeld serves on the board of trustees of Baltimore Center Stage and on the board of directors of the Public Justice Center. He was named to “The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch” for commercial litigation for the last three years and in 2020 received The Daily Record’s Generation J.D. Award.