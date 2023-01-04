Kennedy Krieger awards research endowments to 2 pediatric specialists

Dr. Ali Fatemi and Dr. Miya Asato, internationally known pediatric specialists at Kennedy Krieger Institute, have been named as recipients of endowed chairs, the institute announced Wednesday.

Fatemi, the institute’s chief medical officer and director of the Moser Center for Leukodystrophies, was named the Blum-Moser Chair for Pediatric Neurology and Asato, who serves as the institute’s vice president of training, was awarded The Arnold J. Capute, MD, MPH Endowed Professorship in Pediatric Disabilities.

In addition to serving as chief medical officer, and director of the Division of Neurogenetics and the Moser Center for Leukodystrophies, Fatemi is also an investigator at Kennedy Krieger’s Hugo W. Moser Research Institute. His research focuses on X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, LBSL (Leukoencephalopathy with Brain Stem and Spinal Cord involvement with lactate elevation) and the genetic causes of cerebral palsy.

The Blum-Moser Chair for Pediatric Neurology was funded by Marc and Leonor Blum, Alex Blum and Ari Blum. The Blum family named the chair in honor of Dr. Hugo Moser and his legacy in the field of pediatric neurology. The first recipient of the Blum-Moser endowed chair was Dr. Michael V. Johnston, who preceded Fatemi as Kennedy Krieger’s chief medical officer.

Asato directs the nationally recognized Maternal and Child Health funded Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental and Other Related Disabilities Program (LEND) at Kennedy Krieger Institute, which provides graduate level, interdisciplinary training to clinicians with an interest in neurodevelopmental disabilities.

Asato joined the institute in 2021 from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine’s Department of Pediatrics, where she was the director of their LEND program, and was the director of the neurodevelopmental disabilities residency program. Her research interests include epilepsy and neurodevelopmental outcomes.

More than 100 donors through the Kennedy Fellows Association – former trainees of Dr. Arnold J. Capute – funded The Arnold J. Capute, MD, MPH Endowed Professorship in Pediatric Disabilities, to honor him and his impact in his field of study. He was awarded the chair in 1997. Dr. Bruce Shapiro, who served as vice president of training until 2021, was awarded the chair in 2004.