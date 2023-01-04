Montgomery County defends gun ban amid Second Amendment attack

Montgomery County last week defended in federal court the constitutionality of its new law prohibiting gun possession within 100 yards of a park, religious institution or other enumerated “place of public assembly,” calling the ban similar to 19th century gun restrictions in areas where people gathered and necessary to reduce gun violence in the 21st.

The county’s U.S. District Court filing came in response to Maryland Shall Issue’s request that a federal judge temporarily block enforcement of the law pending a full hearing on its constitutionality.

The gun rights group has contended the law violates the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms as interpreted by the U.S. Supreme Court in its New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen decision last June.

The county countered the law complies with the high court precedent.

“Given the recent torrent of mass shootings in the U.S., any person would feel trepidation knowing an individual, who is not a law enforcement officer, brought lethal force to any of the county’s defined places of public assembly,” Montgomery County Attorney John P. Marcovs wrote.

“The balance of the equities and the public interest weigh in favor of the county, which again, enacted this law neither to flout the Second Amendment nor Bruen, but rather, to combat the rise of gun violence, and to protect the rights of the public to exercise their constitutional rights in public without fear of being shot,” Marcovs added.

The Supreme Court held in Bruen that any gun restriction, to be constitutional, must be analogous to a regulation in effect when the Second Amendment was adopted in 1791 or when the 14th Amendment extended the right to keep and bear arms to the states in 1868.

Maryland Shall Issue, in its pending bid for a temporary restraining order against the county law, said the Supreme Court has definitively held that gun possession can be restricted only in courthouses, polling places, schools, government buildings and legislative assemblies based on the history of the Second and 14th Amendments.

But no such historical analog exists for other places expressly listed as gun-free in the county law, including fairgrounds and recreational facilities, hospitals, conference centers and libraries, MSI added. The group has also objected to the within 100 yards prohibition, saying it essentially creates an unconstitutional countywide ban on gun possession as very few locations in Montgomery County are not within 300 feet of the enumerated gun-free zones.

In response, the county cited 19th century laws from other states and U.S. territories that prohibited gun possession in ballrooms and places designed for “scientific” or “literary” purposes. The county said these locations are analogous to modern fairgrounds, recreational facilities, hospitals and libraries.

The county added that the 100 yard “buffer zone” has many 19th century antecedents in Maryland, including an 1837 Somerset County ban on gun possession within 50 yards of any waterfowl on Smith Island and prohibitions on gun possession within one mile of polling places in Calvert, Kent, Montgomery and Queen Anne’s counties.

“If Maryland historically protected waterfowl with a buffer zone, certainly human life in areas of public assembly can similarly be protected by a buffer zone,” Marcovs wrote.

The filing was co-signed by Edward B. Lattner, the county attorney’s chief of government operations, and Associate County Attorneys Erin J. Ashbarry and Matthew H. Johnson.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich signed the bill into law Nov. 28.

The county council passed the measure Nov. 15 on a vote of 8-0.

“I continue to believe that guns create immeasurably more problems, often with tragic consequences, than they attempt to solve,” then-Council President Gabe Albornoz, the bill’s chief sponsor, said in a statement after the vote. “This legislation will help to ensure that we do everything possible to minimize the number of guns in our public space.”

The law, Bill 21-22E, does not apply to law enforcement personnel and licensed security guards.

The constitutional challenge, pending before U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang in Greenbelt, is docketed as Maryland Shall Issue Inc. et al. v. Montgomery County, Md., No. 8:21-cv-01736-TDC.