ADVERTISEMENT

PARALEGAL

The insurance defense firm of Downs Ward Bender Herzog & Kintigh, P.A. is seeking a Litigation Paralegal. Familiarity with organizing and summarizing medical records is required. Candidate must be highly organized and possess good communication and critical thinking skills. Salary commensurate with experience. All applications held in strict confidence.

Please send cover letter with resume to:

[email protected]

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at [email protected] or at 443-524-8188.