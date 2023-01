In this consolidated appeal, appellants, owners and lessees of 31 liquor stores in Baltimore City (“Owners”), challenge the decision of the Baltimore City Board of Municipal and Zoning Appeals (“BMZA”) upholding the validity of the Baltimore City Zoning Code, Article 32 § 18-701 (2017), a zoning ordinance requiring liquor store operations in residential zones to discontinue as of June 5, 2019, after a two-year period of amortization.

