Podcast: Shelonda Stokes, Downtown Partnership of Baltimore

By: Special to The Daily Record Sloane Brown January 4, 2023

Shelonda Stokes, Downtown Partnership of Baltimore president, fills in Sloane Brown on why both her professional and personal experiences have made her such a strong – and optimistic – advocate for Baltimore.

The Daily Record’s Women’s Perspectives Podcast features conversations with the most influential women leaders in Maryland. The Daily Record’s Top 100 Women and Leading Women Under 40 honorees share their path and the keys to their success with host Sloane Brown.

