Police: Baltimore shopping center shooting kills 1 student, 4 injured

BALTIMORE — Five boys, believed to be high school students on their lunch break, were shot Wednesday at a Baltimore shopping center, and one has died, the police commissioner said.

Officers called to Edmondson Village shopping center’s parking lot around 11:15 a.m. found the five boys with gunshot wounds and all five were taken to hospitals, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a briefing at the shopping center. One of the victims died, but the injuries of the other four are not considered life-threatening, Harrison said.

Police believe the five were students at Edmondson Westside High School, which is across the street, and they were on their lunch break, Harrison said. They were in front of a Popeyes and Rita’s Italian Ice when two shooters opened fire on the group, then fled behind the building, but police do not have a description, Harrison said.

“We’re looking for witnesses,” Harrison said. “We are looking for anything that would tell us how this happened, why this happened and who’s responsible for it.”

Just before the shooting, an officer was patroling the parking lot, considered a hotspot, and doubled back after hearing the call, Harrison said.

Images from the scene showed investigators working behind crime scene tape at the shopping center and a backpack amid evidence markers.