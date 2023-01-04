Rosen and Montanio: D.C. bans noncompetes, and what it means

Effective Oct.1, 2022, the District of Columbia began implementing a new noncompete law that prohibits the use of noncompete clauses in newly signed employment agreements for many employees. An amendment passed over the past summer provided additional nuances to the ban.

Generally, the ban only applies to District of Columbia nonphysician employees earning $150,000 or less annually. Nonphysician employees earning more than $150,000 may still be subject to new noncompete provisions.

Rules for physicians

The situation for “medical specialists” is different. First, no new noncompetes are permitted for District of Columbia medical specialists making $250,000 per year or less.

Second, new noncompete provisions for District of Columbia medical specialists making $250,000 or more per year are permitted, but the prohibition on competition cannot exceed 730 calendar days (two years) from the date of the medical specialist’s separation from his or her employer.

A medical specialist means “an individual who performs work in the District on behalf of an employer engaged primarily in the delivery of medical services and who: (i) holds a license to practice medicine; (ii) is a physician; (iii) has completed a medical residency; and (iv) has total compensation of at least $250,000 per year.”

Notices

Even when an employer is allowed to include noncompete provisions in a new contract: (i) the proposed noncompete provision must be provided directly to the employee at least 14 days before execution of the agreement containing the provision; and (ii) the employee must be given written notice of the new District of Columbia law, using language provided in the law that outlines its coverage and applicability.

New noncompete provisions are still permitted in certain contexts, such as prohibiting a seller of a business from competing against the buyer after the completion of the sale or when offering an employee long-term incentives, such as bonuses, equity compensation, stock options, and other performance driven incentives that are typically earned over a period longer than a year.

The new law also permits new anti-moonlighting clauses but only if the employer reasonably believes the moonlighting work would “result in the employee’s disclosure or use of confidential employer information or proprietary employer information, conflict with employer’s, industry’s, or profession’s established conflict of issue rules, create a conflict of commitment if the employee is employed by a higher education institution; or impair the employer’s ability to comply with a law, regulation, contract or grant agreement.”

Employers are also prohibited from retaliating against employees who talk about the new law or request information relating to the law.

Employers who violate the act may also have to provide monetary relief to impacted employees or other financial penalties to the District of Columbia.

Barry F. Rosen is the chairman & CEO of the law firm of Gordon Feinblatt LLC, heads the firm's health care practice group. Alexandria K. Montanio is counsel in Gordon Feinblatt's health care practice group and Gordon Feinblatt's director of corporate social responsibility.