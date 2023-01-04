Scott S. Lloyd and Kelcie L. Longaker | Gordon Feinblatt

Scott S. Lloyd and Kelcie L. Longaker have joined Gordon Feinblatt LLC.

Lloyd is Member in the firm’s Intellectual Property team. He brings more than 15 years of experience in the intellectual property and techology space.

His industry experience includes biopharma, medical devices, software and agriculture, among others, in particular with emerging markets. He represents clients before several regulatory agencies including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory bodies.

Lloyd is admitted to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the U.S. Court of International Trade and he is admitted to practice in Maryland, Connecticut and the District of Columbia.

He attended the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, Georgetown University for his Master of Science in molecular biology and Loyola College for a Bachelor of Science in biology.

Longaker joins the firm’s Business, EMERGE, and Health Care practices. She brings more than 14 years of experience in business and health care law.

She has significant experience representing clients in the medical field, as well as advising clients in drafting complex transactional agreements and structuring corporate governance. She works closely with businesses that have specialized licenses or approvals such as liquor licenses and federal contracts.

Longaker attended University of Kansas School of Law and the University of Kansas College of Liberal Arts and Sciences where she was awarded a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and History.

She is admitted to practice in Maryland and Missouri.