Snyder asks court to restore his law license while extortion case continues

In October 2020, as he faced a federal attempted extortion charge and related disciplinary proceedings, prominent medical malpractice lawyer Stephen L. Snyder agreed to the temporary suspension of his law license.

Now, with his federal case still pending, Snyder wants to practice law again.

In a new motion, Snyder asked the Maryland Supreme Court to restore his license because the criminal case against him has dragged on since 2020 and remains mired in a federal appeal.

“(Snyder) has remained suspended for more than two years,” his lawyers wrote. “He has never been convicted of any crime, and he is unable to make a living in his lifelong chosen profession because of the suspension. The continuation of his suspension at this point is grossly unfair and inequitable.”

Maryland Bar Counsel Lydia E. Lawless will not take a position on Snyder’s request, according to his motion. Snyder also offered to voluntarily surrender his law license if he is convicted of extortion.

Lawless declined to comment.

The indictment against Snyder involves claims that he threatened to embarrass the University of Maryland Medical System if it didn’t offer him a $25 million consulting deal.

Federal prosecutors allege the consulting deal was a sham and that Snyder did not intend to do any work for the money; instead, he was attempting to extort UMMS with claims that its flagship hospital’s transplant program had made dangerous mistakes.

Snyder has denied the charges and argued that the consultancy offer was a real effort to reach a deal with UMMS. A motion to dismiss the indictment is pending in U.S. District Court in Baltimore.

The case is on hold, however, pending an appeal before the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Details of the appeal are sealed, but court records indicate that it is related to grand jury subpoenas.

The protracted legal battle has taken a toll on Snyder’s finances, according to the motion to restore his law license. Snyder has had to draw on his savings and his retirement assets to pay for his defense lawyers, and has been unable to replenish that money by working as a lawyer.

“(Snyder) voluntarily agreed to the temporary suspension of his practice, not the open-ended suspension that this has become,” wrote his lawyers, Douglas M. Bregman and Geoffrey T. Hervey.

The motion portrays the case against Snyder as part of an effort by UMMS to “neutralize” him because of his years of medical malpractice litigation against the hospital system.

UMMS officials contacted federal authorities after Snyder offered the $25 million consulting deal in 2018. The alleged extortion attempt took place during settlement talks with UMMS on behalf of one of his clients, a woman whose husband died, allegedly because of a botched transplant at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Agents surreptitiously recorded an Aug. 23, 2018, meeting where Snyder presented the consulting proposal to several UMMS officials.

Prosecutors say that Snyder coupled the request with a threat to publicly expose problems with the hospital’s transplant program, including by going to the press or airing self-produced videos about the issues he claimed to have discovered.

“I don’t care if I don’t do anything (for the money),” Snyder said, according to the indictment. The deal would ensure that Snyder was “conflicted out” of future lawsuits against UMMS.

The new motion offers a lengthy defense of Snyder’s actions. Snyder believed the case against him to be so weak that the voluntary suspension of his law license would only last about six months, according to the motion.

Snyder claims that he made several attempts to ensure the consulting deal was legitimate, including seeking advice from Andrew J. Graham, a Baltimore attorney who handles ethics issues. Snyder also offered to retain an ethics expert to put UMMS at ease, his motion claims.

UMMS declined to meet with Graham, a decision that was made at the urging of federal prosecutors, according to Snyder’s motion.

Snyder believed his criminal case would end quickly in part because he felt his efforts to get UMMS officials to meet with Graham showed a lack of criminal intent to extort the hospital system. Snyder’s client in the transplant case also wanted Snyder to act as a consultant to UMMS.

Snyder also alleges that UMMS attorney Susan Kinter repeatedly told him they were close to a deal, including in the days leading up to the meeting that federal agents recorded, when in fact UMMS never intended to agree to the consultancy proposal.

Kinter also asked Snyder to present his consultancy proposal to the UMMS Board of Directors, though that meeting never happened, according to the motion.

UMMS provided reports to state and federal prosecutors, who originally declined to pursue prosecution, according to the motion. Snyder was not indicted until several months after Bar Counsel filed a petition for discipline based on a complaint from UMMS.

Both transplant-related cases that Snyder was pursuing against UMMS settled for “significant amounts,” according to the motion.

Snyder’s motion claims UMMS had a motive to pursue complaints against him because of his long history of pursuing medical malpractice cases against the hospital system and claims about problems with the transplant program.

“(Snyder) therefore viewed the criminal case not as a threat based on actual criminal misconduct, but as the result of maneuvering by UMMS to eliminate (him) as an adversary,” his lawyers wrote.