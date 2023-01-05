Danielle Staton | Jeremiah Program

Danielle Staton was named the executive director of the Baltimore campus of Jeremiah Program, a national nonprofit dealing with poverty and investing in economic mobility among single mothers and their children.

Staton has spent her professional career dedicated to expanding equity and access to underserved communities in educational spaces. Over the past 15 years, she has served in several capacities that align with the two-generation model of the Jeremiah Program including Head Start and early childhood education programming, family and community engagement, college access, and workforce development.

She most recently served as the founding Senior Director of Program with iMentor Baltimore, leading the strategy and implementation of iMentor’s school-based programming in the organization’s newest region. In 2017 she was one of three winners of the Inaugural Howard County ChangeMaker Challenge for her idea “College Readiness Communities,” focused on creating a community of support for high school students planning to be the first in their families to attend college. Staton has a BA degree in Psychology and Anthropology from Boston University and a Master of Science in Education from the Education, Culture, and Society program at the University of Pennsylvania.

Staton will ensure the Baltimore campus is reflective the unique opportunities of the city and serve as a champion for JP’s two-generation mission. She is responsible for achieving the annual fundraising goals of the campus, growing strong community partnerships, working closely with a local community board of trustees to build community engagement, and recruiting, developing and managing a team that plans for a thriving family experience.