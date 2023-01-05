Editorial Advisory Board: Allow citation of unreported opinions

On Dec. 14, 2022, the names of Maryland’s appellate courts changed pursuant to a constitutional amendment approved by Maryland’s voters in the 2022 General Election. However, one vestige of the past that should be changed remains with respect to Maryland’s appellate courts — the citation of unreported opinions.

Maryland Rule 1-104 prohibits the citation of unreported decisions of Maryland’s appellate courts as stare decisis or persuasive authority. Rule 1-104 should be changed to allow citation of unreported opinions as persuasive authority.

The opinions of the Maryland Supreme Court of Maryland, formerly the Court of Appeals, are generally reported. However, the vast majority of the opinions of the Maryland Appellate Court, formerly the Court of Special Appeals are not. When we wrote on this subject 10 years ago, unreported opinions of the Court of Special Appeals were not available online and were difficult for nonparties to obtain. At that time we advocated both that unreported opinions be made available online and the Maryland Rules be amended to allow citation of unreported opinions.

Two significant changes have occurred in the past 10 years. In 2015, the Court of Special Appeals began posting unreported opinions on its website and online services such as LEXIS and Westlaw began including them in their databases. On Sept. 9, 2021, the Court of Special Appeals issued a statement that “it [was] no longer the Court’s policy to prohibit the citation of unreported opinions of federal courts or the courts of other states for persuasive value, provided that the jurisdiction that issued any particular opinion would permit it to be cited for that purpose.” However, the statement also reiterated that the new policy did not apply to unreported opinions from Maryland’s appellate courts.

In 2007, the Federal Rules of Appellate procedure were amended to allow the citation of federal court decisions that have been designated as “unpublished” or the like issued on or after Jan. 1, 2007. In the 15 years since the rule change, the sky has not fallen. Lawyers know how to cite and courts know how to use unpublished decisions. All recognize the distinction between binding authority and persuasive authority.

Given the workload of the Maryland Appellate Court, it would be near impossible for each opinion to be reviewed by all members of the court and approved by a majority in advance before issuance, something required for reported opinions. However, the unreported opinions of the Appellate Court are the considered decision of three judges.

The unreported opinions of the Court of Special Appeals generally have been of the same quality as reported opinions. Given that the unreported opinions of the Appellate Court and its predecessor, the Court of Special Appeals, now are generally available, there is no good reason why parties should not be able to cite them as persuasive authority when they can cite unreported decisions from the federal courts and many state courts.

Maryland Rule 1-104 should be amended to allow the citation of unreported Maryland appellate decisions as persuasive authority.

EDITORIAL ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS

James B. Astrachan, Chair

James K. Archibald

Gary E. Bair

Andre M. Davis

Eric Easton

Arthur F. Fergenson

Nancy Forster

Susan Francis

Leigh Goodmark

Roland Harris

Julie C. Janofsky

Ericka N. King

Susan F. Martielli

Angela W. Russell

Debra G. Schubert

H. Mark Stichel

The Daily Record Editorial Advisory Board is composed of members of the legal profession who serve voluntarily and are independent of The Daily Record. Through their ongoing exchange of views, members of the board attempt to develop consensus on issues of importance to the bench, bar and public. When their minds meet, unsigned opinions will result. When they differ, or if a conflict exists, majority views and the names of members who do not participate will appear. Members of the community are invited to contribute letters to the editor and/or columns about opinions expressed by the Editorial Advisory Board.