Franchot departing Annapolis with ‘no remorse, no regrets’

ANNAPOLIS — They won’t have Peter Franchot to kick around in Annapolis — at least after Monday.

The state’s top tax collector, a lifelong Democrat, has as many supporters as detractors. It’s not hard to find a member of his own party whom Franchot has rankled.

It’s a fact that has not escaped Franchot. And one he has perhaps actively courted. On Thursday, he joked that some in the legislature used to say “the only thing silent about Franchot is the T” as he unveiled his official portrait.

The portrait, painted by Carolyn Egeli, caps an almost four-decade career that began in the legislature. Egeli’s painting features a smiling Franchot holding out one of medallions he became known for bestowing upon almost anyone for any reason.

On Monday, the 33rd comptroller of the state will give way to history and to Brooke Lierman, who becomes the first woman to hold the position.

“I’ve always appreciated the fact that I put the state’s interests ahead of my party interests,” Franchot said in an interview with The Daily Record. “And the party leadership whenever I was not in step with them, would either try to urge me nicely with punishments to do the right thing or not.”

“I like my party,” he said. “I’m a loyal Democrat as far as the values and principles, but I’m not a robot and proven that over and over and over again.”

Franchot, 75, unsuccessfully ran for governor after four terms as the state’s top tax collector. It’s an exit he calls both voluntary and involuntary.

“I guess, involuntarily, because of the gubernatorial election route primary results, but voluntarily, as far as me being very clear, I was gonna go up or out,” said Franchot, adding it was a similar situation in 2006 when he opted to run against them Comptroller William Donald Schaefer rather than seek a return to the House of Delegates.

Franchot entered the House of Delegates and earned a reputation as a self-described “Takoma Park liberal.”

“Well, the legislature is where we loved to spend other people’s money, because it was just easy to do,” Franchot said. “And if we didn’t have enough of it, we could raise taxes. So that was not a good policy. And we kidded ourselves by saying we’re fiscally responsible, but there was no real oversight from a financial standpoint.”

Since being elected comptroller, Franchot underwent a conversion of sorts.

He remained true to his socially liberal roots, including calling for a boycott of Alabama after a 2019 law banned nearly all forms of abortion.

Fiscally, however, he became more moderate. Early in his first term he was given a cool reception during a meeting with the Central Baltimore County Democratic Club. The organization had the reputation of being more liberal than the county overall.

And Franchot stood before that group advocating more austere policies, saying the state didn’t have to spend “every bent dime” just because they had one.

It’s a policy he said he would go back and teach Delegate Franchot.

“Yeah, so I would, I could, I could see my advice to a young Peter Franchot, as you know: Whatever you’re in favor for, make sure you can pay for it,” he said.

And during his time as comptroller, he frequently butted heads with Democratic leaders in the legislature including then-Speaker Michael Busch and especially then-Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller.

Miller, the Senate strongman, once famously excised the jobs of Franchot’s senior adviser from the budget in 2007. Franchot’s crime was his adamant and vocal opposition to slot machines and casino gaming — a position he still holds.

The jobs were ultimately returned to the budget and Miller and the state passed a slots bill that lead to casinos and online gaming.

“We made a point,” said Franchot.

The comptroller also took hits for his vocal advocacy of starting school after Labor Day, expanding the craft beer industry and for publicly chiding Democratic leaders in Baltimore County and Baltimore over the lack of adequate air conditioning and heating in schools.

Detractors say those positions ultimately weakened the comptroller’s office.

The legislature again punished Franchot by taking away his office’s enforcement of alcohol and tobacco. Those same lawmakers made it clear that a law ending the role of the Board of Public Works in school construction issues was aimed at Franchot, who was one of three members. Similarly, they passed laws that overrode an executive order issued by Gov. Larry Hogan mandating a post-Labor Day school start.

And during last year’s Democratic primary, Jill Kamenetz, the widow of the late Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, released a video on social media endorsing Wes Moore over Franchot, citing what the ad called his ill treatment of her husband.

Franchot, however, counts those issues as victories, making a point and taking up for the little guy.

“I was able, I’m able to be a successful comptroller, which everybody acknowledges, I think that we’re taking the agency to a new level,” he said. “So it didn’t really impact me, other than some people saying, ‘Boy, I’d hate to have Mike Miller mad at me.'”

Franchot also took some daggers from Democrats who believed he was too close to Hogan, the Republican two-term governor.

The pair had a publicly friendly relationship and agreed on many issues. (Though Franchot’s staff is adamant that their boss voted less with Hogan than did former Treasurer Nancy Kopp.)

And the chief executive and tax collector would appear at events together in what insiders frequently referred to as a “bro show.”

“He’s a rational, functioning adult,” Franchot said. “And he in his own party has been a independent voice. And I respect that when we don’t agree on everything. We don’t agree on a lot of things. But we’re able to negotiate around.”

There’s a bit of uncertainty to Franchot’s future, which includes vacation destinations such as Amsterdam.

Franchot said he has some “irons in the fire” that may play into his interest in bringing financial literacy to children and young adults. He offered no specifics.

“So, yeah, there’s a certain hesitation because of the unknown, whatever it is I’m going to end up doing, but there’s no remorse, no regret,” said Franchot. “As far as me looking back. I did the same thing when I ran for comptroller (from the House). It was up or out.”