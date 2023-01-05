Jacqui De Lacy was named Abt Associates’ Chief Global Development Officer, a new role on Abt’s Executive Leadership Team. She will lead Abt’s diverse portfolio of health, governance, climate and environment, economic growth, digital, and equity programs in more than 50 countries. She will be responsible for promoting synergies, sustainable growth, technical quality, efficient operations, and value for global clients and stakeholders.

Jacqui joined Abt in 2014 and has led our Australia and Britain practices for the past three years. Previously, she represented the Australian Aid program (then AusAid, now the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade) in multiple high-profile positions, including head of AusAid Indonesia, head of the Food Security Branch, and Global Crisis Response Coordinator. She has been vice-president of the UNICEF Executive Board and has extensive experience representing Australia on UN funds and programs and in development policy.