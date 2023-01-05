Law Digest — Maryland Appellate Court — Jan. 5, 2023

Maryland Appellate Court

Administrative; review of planning board decision: Where a homeowner alleged that the Prince George’s County Planning Board abused its discretion, and acted arbitrarily and capriciously, by approving an amended detailed site plan for mixed-use residential and commercial development, but there was substantial evidence in the record supporting the Planning Board’s findings regarding each of the challenged issues, the homeowner’s arguments were rejected. Heard v. County Council of Prince George’s, No. 1877, Sept. Term, 2021 (filed Dec. 29, 2022).

Consumer Protection; RESPA loan modification: Where the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act, or RESPA, requires a loan servicer to consider a loan modification request only once, and a company related to the homeowner’s present loan servicer had already considered and rejected her loan modification request, the present loan servicer was not required to consider it again. Andrews v. O’Sullivan, Nos. 1018 and 1553, Sept. Term, 2021 (filed Dec. 29, 2022).

Administrative

Review of planning board decision

BOTTOM LINE: Where a homeowner alleged that the Prince George’s County Planning Board abused its discretion, and acted arbitrarily and capriciously, by approving an amended detailed site plan for mixed-use residential and commercial development, but there was substantial evidence in the record supporting the Planning Board’s findings regarding each of the challenged issues, the homeowner’s arguments were rejected.

CASE: Heard v. County Council of Prince George’s, No. 1877, Sept. Term, 2021 (filed Dec. 29, 2022) (Judge WELLS, Nazarian, Ripken).

FACTS: This appeal arises from a judgment of the circuit court, affirming the decision of the Prince George’s County Council, which affirmed the Prince George’s County Planning Board’s approval of an amended detailed site plan, or DSP amendment. The DSP amendment is for a mixed-use residential and commercial development on property located at 6301 Central Avenue, Capitol Heights—across from the Addison Road Metro Station. The appellant, Bradley E. Heard lives about 1,000 feet from the subject property and opposes the project.

LAW: Appellees argue that this case should have been dismissed by the circuit court because Heard does not have standing. Appellees contend that Heard is not prima facie, specially, or directly aggrieved by the final decision essentially because he lives more than 1,000 feet from the proposed development.

While there is “no bright-line rule for exactly how close a property must be in order to show special aggrievement[,]” generally, a protestant must demonstrate that they live no more than 1,000 feet from the subject property and offer “plus factors” such as “an owner’s lay opinion of decreasing property values and increasing traffic[.]”Based on land records, the distance between Heard’s property and the subject property is 990 feet. Additionally, Heard has alleged “plus factors,” specifically his lay opinion that applicant’s proposed development of the subject property will likely diminish his property values, increase traffic and create unsafe conditions. He therefore has standing.

Heard argues that the circuit court erred in failing to dismiss the District Council as an interested party. Because it is undisputed that applicant, the current subject property owner and developer, and applicant of the DSP amendment, who participated in the judicial review below, has standing in this appeal, addressing the issue of District Council’s standing is unnecessary to deciding the outcome of this case.

Heard asserts that the Planning Board erred as a matter of law by failing to consider the recommendations of the General Plan or Subregion 4 Master Plan, or by viewing these plans as merely advisory and not binding on the DSP Amendment. However, since conformity with the General and applicable Master Plan is tested at the Preliminary Planning stage, it does not need to be tested for such conformity again at the DSP stage. The District Council did not err when it concluded that the Planning Board was legally correct in treating the General and Master Plan as advisory rather than binding documents at the DSP stage.

Heard contends that the Planning Board abused its discretion, and acted arbitrarily and capriciously, by approving a large surface parking lot on parcel 87, approving an alternative standard that would allow applicant to increase the building setback from the street, failing to require applicant to provide safe pedestrian crossings, permitting applicant to delay construction of sidewalks, failing to require applicant to provide sufficient streetlighting and failing to require applicant to provide for the undergrounding of utilities.

Because there is substantial evidence in the record to support the Planning Board’s findings regarding each of these issues, Heard’s arguments are rejected. Further, the District Council did not err when it determined that the Planning Board was legally correct when it declined to condition approval of the DSP amendment on Heard’s suggested offsite and site-adjacent improvements relating to bikeways, trails and roadways.

Heard argues that the Planning Board erred by not specifically addressing or ruling on any of his proposed findings of fact, but instead, simply adopting the Planning Staff’s Report. Additionally, Heard contends the Board erred by relying on the District Council’s “ultra vires” modifications of DSP 06001-01. The court concludes that the District Council did not err when it determined that the Planning Board’s findings of fact were supported by substantial evidence and were untainted by legal impropriety.

Judgment of the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County affirmed.

Consumer protection

RESPA loan modification

BOTTOM LINE: Where the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act, or RESPA, requires a loan servicer to consider a loan modification request only once, and a company related to the homeowner’s present loan servicer had already considered and rejected her loan modification request, the present loan servicer was not required to consider it again.

CASE: Andrews v. O’Sullivan, Nos. 1018 and 1553, Sept. Term, 2021 (filed Dec. 29, 2022) (Judges WELLS, Graeff, Arthur).

FACTS: In December 2006, Javonna Andrews executed a promissory note and deed of trust for real property in Hyattsville, Maryland. After Andrews defaulted on the loan, the substitute trustees filed a foreclosure proceeding, on June 12, 2019.

On Dec. 20, 2019, Andrews filed a motion to stay. On Jan. 13, 2020, the circuit court issued an order setting Andrews’ motion for a hearing and staying any pending sale in the meantime. However, because of a docketing error, the substitute trustees were unaware of the court’s order, and subsequently sold the property the following day.

At a hearing on Feb. 11, 2020, the court vacated the sale of the house, stayed the foreclosure action and set Andrews’ motion to stay in for a hearing. On April 1, 2020, the court issued an order correcting the February 2020 docket entry to stay the ratification of the sale instead of vacating the sale.

Due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ratification of the sale was stayed for over a year. The court finally denied Andrews’ stay motion on May 11, 2021, after a hearing. On May 21, 2021, Andrews filed a motion for reconsideration or to alter/amend the judgment, which was denied on July 7, 2021.

LAW: The substitute trustees contend that Andrews’ notice of appeal, filed on Sept. 2, 2021, was not filed within 30 days of the court’s denial of the motion to stay. Further, substitute trustees assert that Andrews’ motion to alter or amend did not toll the time to appeal because Rule 2-534 motions are reserved for “final judgments” and the court’s denial of a stay is not a final judgment.

The court is not persuaded that the circuit court’s denial of Andrews’ motion to stay was an appealable interlocutory order. Consequently, it treats that denial as an order final in nature. Thus, Andrews’ filing of the Rule 2-534 motion tolled the time for her to file a notice of appeal until the court docketed its order denying her motion on Aug. 4, 2021. Her notice of appeal filed on Sept. 2, 2021, was thus timely.

Turning to the merits, Andrews first argues that the substitute trustees did not submit the proper documents detailing Andrews’ payment history prior to the parties’ scheduled mediation. As a result of this omission Andrews asserts that the circuit court erred in not staying the foreclosure because loss mitigation efforts were still underway.

The circuit court did not err. First, it does not seem unreasonable for the court to have relied on the administrative law judge, or ALJ’s, finding that NewRez, the successor servicer, and Andrews both had the necessary documentation prior to mediation. Andrews points to no authority in her brief or at oral argument that suggests that the circuit court was required to undertake an independent review of the pre-mitigation documents; this court’s research revealed no such authority.

And there is sufficient documentation in the record to suggest that Andrews did, in fact, receive the documentation required under the law. Finally, the records shows that, after two mediations were cancelled, because the ALJ determined that the documentation was missing, the ALJ made no such finding at the time of the third and final mediation, which went forward.

Andrews next argues that NewRez failed to properly consider her request for a loan modification under RESPA. But RESPA requires a loan servicer to consider a loan modification request only once. Here, a company related to NewRez considered Andrews’ loan modification request previously. NewRez was not required to consider it again. Additionally, the record shows that NewRez again considered Andrews for a loan modification in September 2019 but determined that she was ineligible.

Andrews next contends that under Md. Rule 14-207(b)(2), an order to docket, or OTD, must have an affidavit with the amount of debt owed. The affidavits in this OTD did not comply with Rule 14-207(b)(2) in Andrews’ estimation because they did not show fees that the previous servicer Ocwen assessed against Andrews’ account and the claimed principal debt does not align with the account history provided by Ocwen. The substitute trustees assert that if NewRez has chosen to not charge Andrews certain fees, then that is NewRez’s prerogative and Andrews cannot be heard to complain. The court agrees.

Judgment of the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County affirmed.