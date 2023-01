Criminal law — Sufficiency of evidence — First-degree murder

A jury in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County convicted Paul Lamar Green, appellant, of one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder, five counts of use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence, three counts of first-degree assault, one count of home invasion, and one count of wearing, carrying, and transporting a handgun.

