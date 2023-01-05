Restaurants forced to close but permitted to provide carryout and delivery service during the pandemic generally cannot use the COVID-19 emergency as a legal defense for not having paid rent to their commercial landlords, Maryland’s second-highest court ruled this week.

In its reported decision, the Appellate Court said the contractual defenses of “frustration of purpose” and legal impossibility are unavailable to the owners unless the lease expressly limited restaurant operations to in-store service, prohibited takeout orders or had a provision that would excuse payment in the event of a public health emergency.

The court’s 3-0 ruling overturned an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge’s decision that had excused David and Carolyn Marquis’ stated inability to pay rent during the pandemic due to the financial hardship they endured from lost business at their since-closed Annapolis restaurant, Chesapeake Brewing Co.

Judge Philip T. Caroom erroneously held that Gov. Larry Hogan’s order that restaurants provide only carry-out service had not only frustrated the lease’s purpose of enabling the Marquises to operate Chesapeake Brewing Co. but rendered it impossible for them to do so, the appeals court said.

“We do not intend to discount the difficulties faced by the Marquises and other restaurateurs and business owners during the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated limitations on the operation of businesses throughout the state of Maryland,” Judge Stuart R. Berger wrote for the court.

“Economic challenges, however, do not themselves establish the affirmative defenses of frustration of purpose or legal impossibility,” Berger added, noting the continued ability to provide carryout and delivery service. “The COVID-19 pandemic did not order a complete shutdown of the Marquises’ business.”

Critzos’ attorney, Peter G. Byrnes Jr., hailed the court’s decision as in keeping with the long-standing contract law principle that payment obligations must be honored unless the purpose for the agreement – in this case the operation of a restaurant – is entirely frustrated.

“What the court did was move away from COVID-related issues and went to straight contract law that is older than the republic,” said Byrnes, a Millersville solo practitioner. “The entire purpose was not frustrated.”

David Marquis, a nonlawyer who argued the case himself, did not respond to messages Thursday seeking comment on the decision and any plans to seek review by the Maryland Supreme Court.

Under Hogan’s executive order, restaurants and bars were limited to carry out and delivery service from March 16 to May 29, 2020, when they were allowed to provide outdoor seating areas. Restaurants were permitted to reopen on June 12, 2020, but were limited to 50% capacity.

Hogan allowed restaurants to resume full-capacity service on March 12, 2021.

The Appellate Court’s decision revives landlord John Critzos II’s claim that the Marquises owe him nearly $80,000 in unpaid rent.

According to court papers, the Marquises attempted to reach an agreement with Critzos in April 2020, the first full month of the ordered restaurant closures.

When the talks broke down, the Marquises provided written notice of their intent to terminate the lease. They vacated the premises and returned the keys to Critzos on May 3, 2020.

On May 27, 2020, Critzos filed a lawsuit seeking to recoup the lost rent from April, as well as any rent-related losses he would sustain until the lease’s expiration in December 2020.

Caroom entered judgment for the Marquises on Sept. 20, 2021, stating that the pandemic and ensuing restaurant closures were unforeseen and beyond the parties’ control when they signed the lease in September 2015.

Hogan’s ordered closure made operating the restaurant, “the sole purpose of their lease, an illegal activity – frustrating this purpose in a legal sense,” Caroom stated. The Marquises’ termination of the lease “was a reasonable decision based on commercial frustration and impossibility,” added Caroom, a retired judge who sat by special assignment.

In reversing Caroom’s decision, the appeals court quoted rulings from federal and other state courts that found running a business during the pandemic – while much less profitable – was not impossible and did not frustrate the purpose of the commercial leases.

In a situation similar to the Marquises’, the Connecticut Supreme Court held that “even under the most restrictive executive orders, use of the premises for restaurant purposes was not rendered factually impossible insofar as restaurants were permitted to provide curbside or takeout service, and the lease agreement did not prohibit curbside or takeout service,” the appeals court said.

And a U.S. District Court in Illinois held that a gym still owed rent to its landlord even though its revenue took a beating when it was ordered to limit capacity to 50%. The federal court called the situation “unfortunate” but said it did “not amount to frustration of purpose,” the Appellate Court added.

Berger was joined in the opinion by Judges Christopher B. Kehoe and Kevin F. Arthur.

The Appellate Court rendered its decision in John Critzos II v. David Marquis et al., No. 293, September Term 2022.