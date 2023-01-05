WARREN GRIFFIN v. SECRETARY, DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY AND CORRECTIONAL SERVICES

Administrative law — Prisoner Litigation Act — Exhaustion of administrative remedies

Warren Griffin, appellant, is an inmate at North Branch Correctional Institution (NCBI). In April 2021, appellant filed a complaint in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City against the Commissioner of Correction, O. Wayne Hill, and the warden of North Branch Correctional Institution, Frank B. Bishop. In that complaint, appellant alleged that in 2014 he had been assaulted by another inmate as a result of appellees’ negligence. Specifically, he claimed that appellees had “breached their duty to protect” him by failing to properly supervise and train correctional staff and failing “to enforce standing policy” regarding the “orderly operation of the N.B.C.I. Medical Unit.”

Read the opinion