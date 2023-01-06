Alex Azar | AbsoluteCare

Alex Azar, the 24th U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, joined the board of directors of AbsoluteCare, a Columbia-based concierge, PCP-driven care model serving the most medically complex and compromised members, is pleased to welcome the 24th U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), Alex Azar, to our board.

As HHS Secretary, Azar oversaw 85,000 employees and achieved transformative healthcare results on many initiatives such as promoting transparency in healthcare goods and services, enabling collaborative care models, and expanding telehealth and rural healthcare access for many Americans. Most notably, his COVID-19 actions included Operation Warp Speed, which dramatically accelerated the creation and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

Azar is former president of the U.S. division of Eli Lilly and Company, a global pharmaceutical leader. He was also Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, where he was chief operating officer and second in command. He currently serves on several boards and committees, including the National Institute for Healthcare Management Foundation Advisory Board and the Healthcare Leadership Council. He is a part-time adjunct professor of business and Senior Executive-in-Residence at the University of Miami Herbert Business School. He graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in government and economics from Dartmouth and earned a Juris Doctor from Yale Law School.