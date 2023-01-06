Andrew Persons, Brady Mark, Dan Schultz, Emily Lodato, Lisa Corrado, Miriam Costa and Nichole Suitter | Design Collective

Design Collective Inc. announced the promotion of three new senior associates and four new associates.

Those promoted to senior associate include:

Andrew Persons, AIA, CDT — An architect with more than 15 years of experience, Persons has worked on some of the firm’s most recent and notable projects including the recently completed Tempo for Gilbane Development in College Park. He is currently working on the Chesapeake Analytics Collaborative Building for the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science in Solomons; the Spencer Hall Design Studio Renovation for the University of Delaware; and the renovation/addition of Armistead Gardens PK-8 School for Baltimore City Public Schools in Baltimore.

Brady Mark, AIA, LEED AP BD+C — Mark has been an integral team member on several of the firm’s higher education projects with over 15 years of experience as an architect to his credit. Among his recently completed projects is the renovation and expansion of Towson University’s Student Union in Towson. Continuing his work on campus, Mark is currently working on the reskin of four existing high-rise student housing buildings known as the Glen Complex at Towson University. He is also working on the lobby renovation for University of Maryland, Baltimore’s Howard Hall as well as the Part I & Part II Program of the Dragun building at Anne Arundel Community College.

Dan Schultz, AIA, CCCA, LEED AP BD+C — A highly experienced architect with more than 15 years of experience, Schultz has been a vital team member on many mixed-use residential projects. Among his recently completed projects is the Student Housing and University Center for Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey. Most recently, Dan has been working on Parcel H, the final block of development to complete the Quad and adjacent to our recently completed and award-winning Arrowwood for LCOR in north Bethesda.

Those promoted to associate are:

Emily Lodato, AIA — A registered architect with more than seven years of professional experienced to her credit, she has been involved in projects such as the award-winning Entrepreneurship Living-Learning Community at Bowie State University. Currently Lodato has been working on the adaptive use, exterior renovation and addition to the historic Cotton Annex building for residential development by Carmel Partners in Washington. Built in 1936 by the Department of Agriculture for the classification and standardization of cotton and tobacco, the designed historic structure had been vacant for over a decade and required significant restoration.

Lisa Corrado, CID — A highly talented and certified interior designer with more than nine years of experience, Corrado has been a vital team member on many mixed-use residential projects. Among her recently completed projects is the award-winning multifamily building Arrowwood for LCOR in north Bethesda. Continuing her work with LCOR, Corrado is currently working on Parcel H in north Bethesda, Sage in Crystal City, Virginia and the St Charles Residential project in Arlington, Virginia. She is also working on the new headquarters for the Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County in Silver Spring.

Miriam Costa, AIA — A registered architect with more than seven years of experience, Costa has been involved in many of the firm’s education projects. Her most recent work includes the renovation and expansion of Towson University’s Student Union in Towson. Recently, Costa has been working on the Chesapeake Analytics Collaborative Building for the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science in Solomons; the Spencer Hall Design Studio Renovation for the University of Delaware; and the replacement of Woodlin Elementary School for Montgomery County Public Schools in Silver Spring.

Nichole Suitter, CID — An experienced and certified interior designer with more than 12 years of experience, Suitter also worked on the recently completed and award-winning Entrepreneurship Living-Learning Community at Bowie State University. These days, she’s applying her talents to the renovation of Maryland State Education Association (MSEA)’s offices in Annapolis, the replacement of Woodlin Elementary School for Montgomery County Public Schools in Silver Spring and the expansion of the Hilton Recreation Center in collaboration with Level82 and the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore.