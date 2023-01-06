Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

April Kerns, Brian Cunningham, James Hetzel, Jessica Corace, Miranda Russell and Patrick Wachter | Franklin & Prokopik

By: Daily Record Staff January 6, 2023

First row, from left, April Kerns and Brian Cunningham; Second row, James Hetzel and Jessica Corace; Third row, Miranda Russell and Patrick Wachter.

Franklin & Prokopik announced the promotions of April Kerns, Brian Cunningham, James Hetzel, Jessica Corace, Miranda Russell and Patrick Wachter to counsel. These attorneys exemplify the dedication and hard work that allows the firm to stand out in the legal field and each has demonstrated acumen in the courtroom along with their peers.

