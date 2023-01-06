Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

CHANTEE RENAE JOHNSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions January 6, 2023

Criminal procedure — Closing argument by state — Golden rule

Following trial in the Circuit Court for Worcester County, a jury found Chantee Renae Johnson, appellant, guilty of three counts of second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and a noise ordinance violation. Thereafter, the court sentenced her to two years’ imprisonment with all but 60 days suspended for each count of second-degree assault, and 60 days’ imprisonment for disorderly conduct. The court imposed all sentences to run concurrent with each other. Appellant noted an appeal.

Read the opinion


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo