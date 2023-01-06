Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

DEVANTE STEWARD v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions January 6, 2023

Criminal law — Sufficiency of evidence — Voluntary manslaughter and use of gun

Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Devante Steward, appellant, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter; use of a handgun in the commission of a felony or crime of violence; fourth-degree burglary; wearing, carrying, or transporting a handgun in a vehicle; and wearing, carrying, or transporting a handgun on his person. His sole argument on appeal is that there was insufficient evidence to sustainhis convictions for voluntary manslaughter and use of a  handgun in the commission of a felony or crime of violence.

