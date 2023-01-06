Hogan names final judicial appointments to PG County circuit, district courts

Gov. Larry Hogan made the final judicial appointments of his tenure Friday, naming three new judges to the Prince George’s County circuit and district courts.

The Republican named magistrates Darren S. Johnson and Stenise L. Rolle to the county’s circuit court and Llamilet Gutierrez, a former prosecutor and public defender, to the district court.

Johnson and Gutierrez will be the first Hispanic judges to serve on their respective courts, Hogan’s office said.

Johnson has served as a family division magistrate in Prince George’s County Circuit Court, where he handles the truancy docket, since 2018. He also served as an appeals officer and attorney advisor at the National Appeals Division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture for seven years and has a background in private practice, Hogan’s office said.

Johnson received his law degree from the University of the District of Columbia, David A. Clarke School of Law.

Rolle has also served as a magistrate in Prince George’s County Circuit Court, where she has handled thousands of foreclosure cases since 2019. She began her legal career in 2002 at Parks & Crump LLC, a Tallahassee firm that was co-founded by the nationally recognized civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

She joined the University of Maryland as the Director of Graduate Student Legal Aid in 2013, and in 2018, she joined the Maryland Administrative Office of the Courts and oversaw the development of all mandatory educational programming for judges and magistrates, Hogan’s office said.

She earned her law degree from the University of Miami School of Law.

Gutierrez will join the Prince George’s County District Court after serving as a prosecutor in the county’s State’s Attorney’s Office since 2021. She previously worked as the executive director of the Amara Legal Center, which offers legal services to survivors of sex trafficking and to sex workers.

She also previously served as an assistant public defender in Prince George’s County. She earned her law degree from Lewis & Clark Law School, according to Hogan’s office.

Hogan has made a record 190 judicial appointments, including six on the Maryland Supreme Court and seven on the state Appellate Court.

“While I am proud of the sheer number of judicial appointments we have made, I am just as proud of our success in ensuring that the composition of our courts better reflects the great diversity of our state,” Hogan said. “I urge the state’s leaders, judges, and legal community to continue to build on the work we have done to add diversity to the bench.”

Hogan also touted other “historic firsts” among his judicial appointments, including the first African-American chief judge of the Appellate Court and the first openly LGBTQ person to serve as an appellate chief judge.

Hogan also appointed the first Hispanic and Afro-Latina appellate judge and the first Asian American appellate judge, his office said.