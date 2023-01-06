JUAN MCLENDON v. PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, et al.

Administrative law — Inmate grievance — Exhaustion of administrative remedies

Juan McLendon, appellant, sued Prince George’s County and several County employees, appellees, in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County for allegedly tortious conduct that occurred while McLendon was incarcerated at the Prince George’s County Detention Facility. The circuit court granted the County’s motion to dismiss McLendon’s complaint because he failed to exhaust his administrative remedies prior to

filing suit.

