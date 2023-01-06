ADVERTISEMENT
LEGAL ASSOCIATE
Medical Mutual, a leading provider of medical professional liability insurance that has been serving Maryland doctors for nearly 50 years, is searching for a Legal Associate. The Legal Associate will be primarily responsible for Maryland and Virginia Government Affairs and also will assist in planning, implementing and completing assigned legal-related activities.
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS
• Monitor all proposed legislation and regulations, and judicial decisions relating to medical liability, insurance, tort reform, and judicial reform.
• Communicate with legislators and regulatory agencies and act as a liaison between the Company and government officials.
• Advocate on behalf of the Company on key legislative issues, draft testimony, and testify before Maryland legislative committees.
• Interact with trade groups and coalitions, develop strategy, and collaborate on issues of common interest.
• Develop and present a legal/legislative update to producers.
• Assist in the drafting and review of transactional-related agreements.
• Assist in providing legal advice to Company officers on matters of corporate, insurance, health care, and employment law.
REQUIREMENTS:
• Juris Doctor from an accredited law school and admission to the Maryland Bar.
• Minimum of one-year Government Affairs experience.
• Demonstrated ability to conduct research and analysis of legal issues.
• Ability to work accurately under time constraints and meet deadlines.
• Excellent verbal, written and presentation skills
Medical Mutual offers a competitive salary and an excellent benefit package, including medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance, a 401(k) plan, and sick and vacation leave.
Please respond with your cover letter and resume to [email protected]
