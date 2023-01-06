Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. Bariatric Center at Mercy Medical Center earns national accreditation

By: Daily Record Staff January 6, 2023

From left, The Maryland Bariatric Center team at Mercy Medical Center includes Rochelle Clark, CRNP; Dr. Kuldeep Singh; and Dr. Jessica Cutler. (Submitted photo)

The Maryland Bariatric Center at Mercy has achieved Comprehensive Center accreditation by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP), a joint quality program of the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.

The MBSAQIP standards ensure that metabolic and bariatric patients receive multidisciplinary medical care, which improves patient outcomes and long-term success.

The MBSAQIP designation announced Thursday recognizes the Center’s commitment to providing high-quality care to patients, said Kuldeep Singh, M.D., FACS, MBA, FASMBS, director of The Maryland Bariatric Center at Mercy.

According to Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, approximately 34.1% of Maryland residents were obese in 2021. The Maryland Bariatric Center offers patients life-changing surgical options, laparoscopic, minimally invasive bariatric procedures to minimize scarring, hasten recovery and reduce post-surgical pain. Surgical weight loss options include Gastric Bypass Surgery (Roux-en-Y surgery), Gastric Sleeve Surgery (sleeve gastrectomy), and revision bariatric surgery (revise a previous bypass, lap band or gastric sleeve surgery).

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy and a university-affiliated teaching facility, Mercy is a Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women’s health care, orthopedics and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women’s Health & Medicine, and the more than $400 million Mary Catherine Bunting Center.


