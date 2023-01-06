Proposal to limit release of court recordings sent back to Md. Judiciary panel

A controversial proposal that would have blocked the public and press from obtaining audio recordings of court proceedings has been sent back to the Maryland Judiciary’s Rules Committee in a victory for news media and advocacy groups that opposed the change.

Maryland’s Supreme Court on Friday declined to put the emergency proposal in place or to adopt other temporary restrictions on the release of audio recordings.

As before, lawyers will still be able to request that audio recordings be shielded in particularly sensitive cases or when witnesses might be put at risk.

“I don’t see it being, certainly, an insurmountable obstacle for prosecutors to move on a case-by-case basis in trials that are occurring during this interim period to shield particular recordings,” Justice Jonathan Biran said.

Friday’s open meeting came a few weeks after a federal judge found that Maryland’s ban on broadcasting legally obtained recordings of court hearings violates the First Amendment. Under the ban, members of the public could request audio recordings of court hearings and receive copies via email or CD, but could be held in contempt of court if they broadcast them.

A group of journalists and advocacy organizations sued over the rule in 2019. Senior U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett granted summary judgment in favor of the group in December and found that Maryland’s ban restricted speech too broadly without accomplishing its goal of protecting witnesses.

In response to the decision, Maryland’s Standing Committee on Rules of Practice and Procedure submitted a report recommending the adoption of a new rule that would limit access to audio recordings on an emergency basis.

The proposal would have made access to audio recordings even more restrictive by requiring that members of the public listen to audio recordings of criminal proceedings “at a time and place designated by the court and under the supervision of a court official.” The public would not have been allowed to make copies of the recordings.

The proposal drew opposition from media groups and the plaintiffs in the federal lawsuit. Eighteen media organizations, including The Daily Record, filed written comments ahead of Friday’s meeting.

Supporters of the proposal said its opponents waited too long to get involved. Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger urged the adoption of the temporary rule change, saying it would protect witnesses and ensure fair and impartial juries.

Retired Judge Alan M. Wilner, who chairs the rules committee, noted that committee members have been considering the broadcast issue for several months without participation from the media.

“We were just, in a sense, flying blind” as to how the media would respond, Wilner told the Supreme Court justices.

Maxwell S. Mishkin, an attorney with Ballard Spahr LLP who is representing the media groups, said that judges already have the authority to shield audio recordings of sensitive court proceedings and that a more restrictive rule was not needed.

In response to the feedback, Maryland’s Supreme Court sent the proposal back to the rules committee, effectively declining to take action on the suggested change. The justices agreed that the move would give the rules committee time to work with news organizations and other opponents, and to see whether the Maryland General Assembly takes any action in response to the broadcast ban being struck down.

The court considered, but ultimately did not adopt, a temporary rule that would have restricted the release of audio recordings before a criminal proceeding has reached a verdict in order to protect witnesses.

Adam G. Holofcener, a lawyer who represented the plaintiffs in their federal lawsuit challenging the broadcast ban, said the group is “heartened by the court’s decision to remand consideration of the rule back to the rules committee without any amendment being made, this time with the actual participation of our coalition, which they previously did not reach out to.”