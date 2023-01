Renee Bowen, Heather Rice and Ellen Stewart | Franklin & Prokopik

Renee Bowen, Heather Rice and Ellen Stewart were all promoted to principal at Franklin & Prokopik.

Bowen’s expansive practice includes defending litigation, drafting, and negotiating contracts, and serving as general counsel for her clients. Her practice areas include commercial transportation, premises liability, construction, products liability, intentional torts, insurance coverage, employment, regulatory compliance, commercial litigation, professional liability, landlord/tenant, and business and corporate.

Rice is a member of the firm’s liability team, where she concentrates her litigation practice on the defense of health care providers and medical institutions in medical malpractice claims. She is also experienced in defending against premises liability claims, products liability claims, dog bite claims, construction defect claims, commercial trucking accident claims and claims against paratransit vehicles.

Stewart concentrates her litigation practice primarily in liability and insurance defense. She represents national and regional stores and restaurants in cases involving slip and falls and general premises liability; taxi cabs, paratransit vehicles and motor carriers in liability claims; and builders and contractors in construction defects and worksite incidents and injuries.