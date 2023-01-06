Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

ULISES LOPEZ v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions January 6, 2023

Criminal procedure — Motion to suppress testimony — Defendant’s marijuana use

On March 16, 2020, Sergio Jones was shot and killed in a residential area in Baltimore City. After a jury trial, Ulises Lopez, appellant, was convicted of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, loaded firearm on a person, transportation of a firearm in a vehicle, and possession of a regulated firearm after a disqualifying conviction. On appeal, appellant raises three questions …

