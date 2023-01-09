ADVERTISEMENT

ASSOCIATE GENERAL COUNSEL

About the position

This is a rewarding long-term career opportunity to work with all levels of the Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care corporate team, as well as our franchisees as they make an impact in communities across the country. As the Associate General Counsel, you will provide legal counsel to Essential Brands, Inc., and its subsidiaries on a wide range of legal matters including franchising, contracts, marketing and advertising, employment, advising leadership on legal strategies and issues and reviewing documents related to corporate legal functions. This position is based in our Corporate Office located in Abingdon, Maryland..

Why us?

Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care has been preparing young minds for future success since its founding in 1981. With more than 300 franchises throughout the United States, we are poised for continued growth. For the second-straight year, Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care ranked tops among childcare category in Entrepreneur’s 2021 Fastest-Growing Franchises rankings and in Franchise Gator’s 2021 Top Franchises List.

Benefits you’ll love:

• 100% company-paid medical and life insurance for you,

• Company-paid dental and vision for you and your family

• Childcare tuition discounts

• Paid volunteer time off to support local nonprofits

• We value in-person collaborating at our corporate headquarters, and offer an allowance of remote workdays

Your Skills and Experience:

• J.D from an accredited law school

• Minimum of 2 – 5 years of relevant experience

• Process driven but creative and innovative

• Detail oriented

• Ability to work collaboratively to achieve business objectives

• Ability to multi-task, meet deadlines, work independently

• Strong professional verbal and written communication skills including the ability to interact effectively with people at all levels of the organization

• Excellent computer skills in Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, and Adobe Acrobat

We are growing fast, and the future is bright! Don’t miss out on joining us.

