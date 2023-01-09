Christopher W. Nicholson, Mary Roby Sanders and Rebecca Fleming | Turnbull Nicholson

Turnbull, Nicholson & Sanders, P.A., a premier family law firm headquartered in Towson, is honored to have all three partners recognized as 2023 Maryland Super Lawyers.

Christopher W. Nicholson has been recognized as a Super Lawyer since 2008, a Top 100 Super Lawyer since 2013, and previously was recognized as a Top 10 Super Lawyer.

Mary Roby Sanders was recognized as a Super Lawyer since 2007, as a Top 100 Super Lawyer since 2014, and as a Top 50 Women Super Lawyer since 2014. In 2023, Sanders was also recognized as a Top 10 Super Lawyer.

Rebecca A. Fleming was recognized as a Rising Star from 2011 through 2014. She has been recognized as Super Lawyer since 2015, a Top 100 Super Lawyer since 2018, and a Top 50 Women Super Lawyer since 2018.