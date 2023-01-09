Curran Simpson and Shiva Fritsch | REGENEXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc. announced the promotion of Curran Simpson from chief technology and operations officer to chief operating officer. In addition, Shiva Fritsch has been elevated to chief communications officer and will continue in her role as chief people officer.

Simpson joined REGENXBIO in 2015 with extensive leadership experience across biopharmaceutical operations, manufacturing, supply chain, research and engineering roles. As chief operating officer, he will have oversight of manufacturing, process development, quality, regulatory, preclinical development and bioanalytical sciences, as well as corporate strategy.

Prior to joining REGENXBIO, he served as the regional supply chain head for North America at GlaxoSmithKline PLC. Prior to that, he was the senior vice president, operations at Human Genome Sciences, as well as the vice president, manufacturing operations at HGS. Prior to HGS, Simpson held various positions with Biogen Inc., Covance Biotechnology Services Inc., Novo-Nordisk Biochem Inc., Genentech Inc. and Genencor Inc.

He received a Master of Science in surface and colloid science from Clarkson University and a Bachelor of Science in chemistry/chemical engineering from Clarkson College of Technology.

Fritsch joined REGENXBIO in 2017 and has more than two decades of experience in research, development and human resources in the biopharmaceutical industry. As chief communications and people officer, she will oversee all elements of REGENXBIO’s internal and external communications, as well as its robust human resource offerings.

Prior to joining REGENXBIO in 2017, Fritsch was the head of talent management at Novavax, Inc. and held senior human resources roles at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and Human Genome Sciences, Inc.

Fritsch holds an MBA from the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland, College Park, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in biology and neurobiology from Bryn Mawr College.