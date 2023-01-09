Easton to host Talbot County Business Resource Fair

Rich Loeffler, a business consultant with the Maryland Small Business Development Center (SBDC), will be the featured speaker at the Talbot County Business Resource Fair Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Building African American Minds Athletic Center in Easton.

Loeffler, who was part-owner of a small manufacturing company in rural Dorchester County before joining the SBDC, will speak on the topic, “How to Finance Your Small Business.”

The Resource Fair is presented by the Talbot County Department of Economic Development, and Tourism, Building African American Minds (BAAM), Talbot Mentors, Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center, JACK Construction, and Naima Ventures, LLC.

Resource partners include the Small Business Development Center, Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center, Maryland Capital Enterprises, Talbot County Chamber of Commerce, TEDCO and local banks and accounting firms.

Building African American Minds is helping host the event with the hope that minority business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs will feel welcome to attend and access the information.

The Talbot County Department of Economic Development and Tourism’s mission is to enhance and promote a business-friendly environment for current and prospective enterprises and to advocate for policies that support and strengthen the economic vitality of Talbot County. The department’s vision for Talbot County is built on the principles of strong communities, empowered businesses, and innovative solutions.