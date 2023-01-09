Heather S. Culp | U of Md. School of Medicine

The University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) and University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) announced senior advancement leader Heather S. Culp, JD, has been named as the new senior vice president and chief philanthropy officer for both institutions.

Culp brings more than 15 years of experience managing philanthropy teams and leading comprehensive fundraising campaigns for academic institutions. Most recently she served as Executive Director of Development for The Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine at Johns Hopkins University leading all aspects of fundraising for the Department of Neurology and Brain Sciences.

In her new leadership role, Culp will provide overarching strategic guidance and vision for the fundraising efforts of UMMC Downtown and Midtown campuses, UMSOM, and the University of Maryland Rehabilitation & Orthopaedic Institute building on their shared commitment to accelerate the pace of discovery and improving the delivery of patient-centered care for communities across Baltimore, the state and the region.

Culp will also become part of a team of experienced and dynamic development leaders supporting philanthropic activity across the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) and its member organizations.

Culp will represent both UMMC and UMSOM philanthropy efforts, strengthening partnership and alignment across both organizations. In addition, she will oversee advancement teams at UMMC and UMSOM enabling them to work more seamlessly together to tailor opportunities for transformative giving and ensure full impact to education, patient care, research, and healthcare facilities.

Prior to her position at Johns Hopkins, Culp held previous fundraising roles at the University of Maryland Carey School of Law and at Washington College, developing a solid reputation of delivering success through strong senior leadership and alumni engagement. She also spent several years as an attorney in a private practice focused on commercial litigation, estate planning and administration. Culp’s experience partnering with alumni of both undergraduate and graduate institutions—along with her current work with grateful patients—gives her a unique perspective about the importance of listening to, understanding and articulating donor motivations.

Culp earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from Washington College in Chestertown.