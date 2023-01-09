Susie Lynch | Cristo Rey Jesuit HS

Susie Lynch was named chief advancement officer at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School.

She will serve as a key member of Cristo Rey’s leadership team and oversee Cristo Rey Jesuit High School’s fundraising programs including annual giving, major gifts, planned giving, foundations relations and events.

Lynch joins Cristo Rey with 20 years of experience in advancement, most recently, from a 10-year tenure as a development officer in the Office of Institutional Giving at University of Maryland, Baltimore County, where she played a key role in elevating UMBC’s alumni giving.

As someone who has a deeply personal connection to Jesuit education and supporting students, Susie is eager to join Cristo Rey Jesuit in its mission to prepare students to succeed in college, career, and life.