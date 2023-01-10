Accomplished labor and employment attorney Elena D. Marcuss has been appointed managing partner of McGuireWoods’ Baltimore office.

Marcuss succeeds Cecil E. Martin III, who served as office managing partner since 2016. The appointment maintains the firm’s longstanding practice of regularly rotating key leadership positions.

Marcuss represents management in employment and traditional labor matters, with a focus on class and collective actions and investigations. She is a member of the firm’s recruiting and associates committees.

Martin, a corporate partner who handles energy transactions and regulation, debt finance, business combinations and securities law, said Marcuss is a natural fit to lead the Baltimore office.

In addition to her law practice, Marcuss serves as a board member and secretary for Healthcare for the Homeless, a nonprofit organization providing care for homeless individuals in Baltimore.