FEATURED MOVER | Mimi Walsh-Wehberg, The Baltimore Station

The Baltimore Station hired Mary “Mimi” Walsh-Wehberg, LCPC, LCADAS as its clinical director.

In this leadership role, Walsh-Wehberg is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the residential and community-based clinical programming and operations.

As clinical director, Walsh-Wehberg will provide leadership and oversight to clinical programming, ensuring continued programmatic excellence and consistent quality of services to achieve the organization’s mission. She will identify growth opportunities for program expansion and community partnerships while managing and maintaining an effective and successful client service program.

In addition to supervising clinical staff, Walsh-Wehberg will plan, organize, direct, coordinate and evaluate service delivery to clients, maintaining records and reports relative to the program.

ABOUT MIMI WALSH-WEHBERG

Resides in:

I live in Baltimore County.

Education:

Undergrad Loyola University Maryland; Graduate school, clinical psychology, Indiana State University.

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I would have been an attorney. My family has been working in that profession for five generations. I seriously considered it until realizing that I was more interested in my psychology courses than my law and political science courses during my senior year of college.

Favorite vacation:

Deep Creek Lake is one of my favorite places, I am originally from Cumberland and have been spending time at the lake since birth.

When I want to relax, …

I will watch a movie or TV show that is based on fiction and humorous — real life brings enough intensity, so I don’t look for that in entertainment.

Favorite music:

I am a big fan of alternative music and recently I was very excited to see the B-52s in Atlantic City, New Jersey on their farewell tour.

Favorite quotation:

“Courage starts with showing up and letting ourselves be seen.” – Brené Brown, from her book, “Daring Greatly.”