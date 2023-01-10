IonQ of College Park to launch Canada expansion with acquisition of Entangled Networks

College Park-based IonQ Inc. announced Wednesday its acquisition of the operating assets of Entangled Networks Ltd., a Toronto-based company focused on enabling computation across multiple distributed quantum processors.

As part of the transaction, the Entangled Networks team will join IonQ to launch IonQ Canada. Entangled Networks, previously funded by investors like OurCrowd, marks IonQ’s first corporate acquisition.

Classical supercomputers are made by putting as many cores as possible onto a single processor, and then networking those processors/computers together. Applications are divided across multiple cores and processors to distribute the workload, with networking used to communicate between the various processors.

For quantum computing to scale significantly, they need to follow a similar model. Future quantum computers will need to be built from multiple processors and networked together. But unlike classical networking, quantum computers allow entanglement across cores to form a single, much large quantum computer. Quantum computers use the network for computation, not communication.

The acquisition of Entangled Networks further realizes IonQ’s goal of developing quantum systems capable of supporting the quantum networks of the future. IonQ’s own quantum networking hardware is currently under development, and IonQ expects to demonstrate an early version of a quantum network between two quantum computers in 2023.

Following a year in which the quantum industry experienced tremendous growth, technological advancements, and outside investments, IonQ has positioned itself as a leader in the field for delivering powerful and commercially available quantum systems. Additionally, IonQ’s strong financial standing has attracted some of the brightest minds from around the world, assisting in our goal of achieving industry-first quantum research, hardware and software achievements.