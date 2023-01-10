Kite to expand cell therapy operations, add 100 jobs in Frederick County

Kite, a Gilead Company, Wednesday announced plans to expand its global cell therapy supply chain operations in Frederick County and add 100 jobs to the area.

This year, the California-based company will begin construction on an approximately 70,000 square-foot centralized raw materials warehouse that will serve Kite’s global manufacturing network and will be located adjacent to its existing facility in the Urbana Corporate Center. The company is also expecting to employ more than 500 full-time staff between its two facilities by the end of 2026.

Kite’s CAR T-cell therapy uses the power of a person’s own immune system to recognize, attack, and destroy certain types of cancer with a one-time, individualized treatment.

In April 2019, Kite announced its first operations in Maryland: a new biologics manufacturing facility in Frederick County to produce innovative cell therapies for people with cancer. The site joined Kite’s existing manufacturing facilities in California and the Netherlands – forming the largest dedicated in-house cell therapy manufacturing network in the world, spanning process development, vector manufacturing, clinical trial production and commercial product manufacturing.

To assist with project costs, the Maryland Department of Commerce has approved a $1.5 million conditional loan through the Advantage Maryland Fund. Also, Kite qualified for Frederick County’s Commercial and Industrial Tax Credit, which is phased in over 10 years. Additionally, the project is approved for Turbo Fast Track Permitting. The company is also eligible for various state tax credits, including the Job Creation Tax Credit and the More Jobs for Marylanders Tax Credit, which incentivizes manufacturers to create new jobs in the state.